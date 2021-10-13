Now that my letters to The Daily Star are my only platform, I need to write on a subject that will benefit everyone, regardless of their race, creed, age, gender, disability or sexual orientation.
How in God’s name did state lawmakers pass legislation to make marijuana legal while permitting the porn industry to continue to operate? Pornography corrupts the minds of all who use it, it becomes quickly addictive and reduces the victims in those videos to sexual objects who deserve to be abused.
My God, it’s no wonder that pandemic is getting worse instead of better. And all the vaccines we have aren’t going to give us a permanent solution, the cure, unless brain-disabling drugs and the porn industry become illegal, so that God can see that we’re finally making a serious, intelligent effort to be the kind of people and prosperous nation he intended us to be.
I hear so may people crying out to God these days, now more than ever, to end the pandemic and heal our land. But the God who made each and every one of us is a god of fairness and justice, not just grace and mercy, so we need to repent of the sins that prompted God to cause or allow COVID to become a pandemic in the first place. Otherwise, since God cannot be mocked, it will keep getting worse and God will have no choice but to keep sending us variants.
Jason Hewlett
Oneonta
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.