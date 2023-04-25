Earth Day was celebrated for the first time in 1970. The Daily Star’s article (4/21), “Earth’s Warriors, young and old, keep battling and hoping” is a sad reminder that the “battle” for planet sustainability has been going on for more than 50 years. In that time, progress has been stymied by partisanship and acrimony, illustrated most recently by House Republicans’ cynical demand that Congress rescind the money Democrats appropriated in the Inflation Reduction Act to address the climate disruption already devastatingly in evidence. Their proposal comes despite the fact that those clean energy credits disproportionately benefit red states and that younger Republican voters are clamoring for their party to develop policies targeting the climate crisis.
Republicans in state houses are also digging in on support for fossil fuels. Bizarrely, Texas, which is home to more renewable energy infrastructure than any other state, has now proposed a package of bills intended to cut support from wind and solar power and force existing renewable electricity producers to help pay for new fossil fuel power plants.
Contrast this to what’s happening here in New York, where Democrats understand the imperative to act swiftly and comprehensively to tackle climate change. New York has recently seen the completion of eight upstate renewable energy projects totaling 421 MW, and downstate Con Ed has installed more than 500 MW of solar capacity. The job isn’t finished. Right now, the state’s most urgent matter of business is ensuring this year’s final budget include two measures to reduce carbon emissions in the building sector, the All-Electric Building Act, which targets new construction, and the NYHeat Act, which will end the current practice of building out gas infrastructure at customers’ expense.
The sustainability battle can be won, but it can also be lost. Fifty Earth Days are not enough.
Bart Farell
Clinton
