I’m a print edition subscriber and I genuinely appreciate that The Daily Star staff are working hard under these uncertain conditions. I do have to complain, though, about how irresponsible and offensive April 17’s editorial cartoon is. Even in the best of times, this cartoon is racist: a dragon with a fu manchu mustache? With a label just one word away from a turn-of-the-last-century slur against Chinese immigrants? “Chinese virus” is a racially tinged misnomer to begin with, but “China virus” makes it a 19th-century caricature. It might as well have been a cartoon with Long Duk Dong delivering the message.
And in the age of COVID-19, this cartoon presents an irresponsible level of misinformation. China is certainly not blameless in how bad the pandemic has gotten, but the cartoon suggests to me that China made the virus and deployed it against the United States. No matter your political leanings, this is factually not the case and feeds into the fear and stereotyping that is bubbling up against Asians in many parts of the country.
There are few enough Asian people in our region of New York to begin with; we don’t need the newspaper promoting racism at a time when we are viewed with suspicion already.
Lisa Samols
Oneonta
