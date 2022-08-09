The year was 1990 when I first heard the term "global warming." It was in a radio broadcast from Cornell University.
Over the next couple decades, I learned more and more about what that meant; the causes, the possible effects, and the potential of humanity to slow or stop its progress.
I also had to endure the idiocy of pretending that there was any legitimacy to the "deniers" doubts. The parade of fools who referenced the work of dubious scientists, who muddied the water with their crack-pot nonsense. The "debate" went on year after year as governments around the world dragged their feet and kicked the can down the road.
Al Gore made monumental efforts to educate us all and was mocked by climate change deniers. So, decades were wasted without serious action, and now we are paying the price of stupidity; droughts, floods, wildfires, warming oceans (resulting in more devastating storms), lethal heatwaves and the extinction of thousands of species.
I grew up in Delaware County. A 90-degree summer day was almost unheard of. Most summers passed never seeing anything above the 80s. We have already topped 90 many times this year.
The World Meteorological Organization's chief, Petteri Taalas, said recently, "In the future these kinds of heatwaves are going to be normal." The drastic reduction of fossil fuel burning is not optional, it's a matter of survival. The party is over. The pampered sector of the human race will have to accept less; less heat, less cooling, less travel. So, if you are fortunate enough to have a basement, you may want to make it comfortable. You'll be spending much of your summers there, unless of course you live near the ocean or in a flood zone.
It is, as Al put it, an inconvenient truth.
Michael Perry
Oneonta
