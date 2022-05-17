As we approach the grim milestone of a million deaths from COVID, I am still nagged by questions about the last administration's mishandling of the crisis.
Why, in 2018, did Trump fire the entire pandemic response chain of command, gut the White House management infrastructure (the NSC, CDC, DHS, NIH and the State Department), and thereby cut off our ability to quickly and effectively respond to the coronavirus?
Why, in April 2018, did National Security advisor John Bolton pressure the entire Department of Homeland Security pandemic team to resign?
Why, in May 2018, did Trump order the entire National Security Council's health security unit shut down?
And why was the global health section of the CDC cut so badly that the number of countries it was working in went from 49 to 10?
An independent bi-partisan panel formed by the Center for Strategic and International Studies concluded at the time that the Trump administration was so poorly prepared that the "US must pay now and gain protection and security or wait for the next pandemic and pay a much greater price in human and economic costs."
Prophetic words.
Mike Empey
Davenport Center
