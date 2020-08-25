The League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area was pleased to see Greg Klein’s article “Officials: County response to Census is lagging” in the Aug. 14 issue of The Daily Star. Obtaining a true count in Otsego County is extremely important for all our residents. It will affect the amount of federal dollars we receive for education, health care, first responders and other local needs as well as the number of people we will have to represent us in Congress.
The League of Women Voters of the United States recently wrote to Steven Dillingham, the U.S. Census Bureau director, urging him to continue to adhere to the mission of the decennial census — to count everyone residing in the United States once, only once, and in the right place. The census, the League noted, must ensure that all people who call America home have an equal opportunity to be counted in the 2020 Census. The Census Bureau must have the time and resources it needs to conduct a full and accurate count of every person living in the United States. The Census Bureau should continue to enforce its mission in the midst of partisan political power grabs to count everyone who calls America home, once, only once and in the right place.
We applaud Senator Kristen Gillibrand for her support of an extension of the census period. We need to join our voices with hers and contact Senator Charles Schumer (https://www.schumer.senate.gov or call 518-431-4070) or Representative Antonio Delgado (https://delgado.house.gov/contact/email-me or call 607-376-0091.
The League urges all residents of the county to go to 2020Census.gov and complete the census today. Our community’s future depends on a complete count.
Julie Sorensen
Oneonta
Liane Hirabayashi
Hartwick
Sorensen and Hirabayashi are co-presidents of the LWV Cooperstown Area.
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.