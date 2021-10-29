There are several good ways to solve issues. Republican representatives just criticize as many lack integrity, and only back items favoring the wealthy.
One or two disruptive students can mess with classroom functions. Similarly, white extremists guided by a “president” brought the insurrection, the largest crime ever against America.
No plans regarding Afghanistan, our budget or aspects regarding the running of America by the self-proclaimed “genius” were left for President Joe Biden. The former president had signed off on removing 100% of our troops in Afghanistan by April 30, and had insisted Afghanistan’s 5,000 dangerous prisoners, The Taliban’s best leaders, be immediately released. Those freed leaders captured every city. The Afghan leader disappeared with millions of dollars. That’s the work of the Genius!
He also added $9 trillion to our debt as he gave two huge tax cuts to the wealthy. Fifty-five corporations making billions paid no taxes!
President Biden inherited a split Senate, and a Senate Republican leader vowing again to kill every issue voters want fixed. Republicans don’t have any proposals other than tax cuts for the wealthy and voter suppression.
Our tax monies, “up to $1,000,000,” were gifted to restaurants to continue paying employees. Ones I’ve spoken with got zero. That’s the Republican way.
Climbing a steep hill with interference from Republicans, Joe continues to work to meet America’s overdue needs. We need that kind of representatives here at our local level, too.
Replace the Otego-Laurens’ county rep who has done nothing! If you reelect the current rep, we will have to pay for his family’s expensive health insurance for the rest of his life.
Ladies! Support a fellow lady! Elect Caitlin Ogden, a talented lady who gets things done!
Charlie Pierce
Otego
