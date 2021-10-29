I am writing this letter in support of Len Carson for mayor of the city of Oneonta.
Len Carson is a man who gives of himself for his country and community. Len is a veteran who served our country in the U.S. Air Force and then served our local community for more than 26 years in the Oneonta Fire Department. He has been active in local community service organizations as the Fifth Ward county representative, Oneonta Airport Commissioner and now on the city Common Council.
Len understands how the government and city organizations work and has a strong vision on how to improve the city of Oneonta for all community members. As a businessman Len Carson understands the importance of collaborations with community, maintaining budgets and preparing for the future.
I like the vision Len Carson has for the city of Oneonta and appreciate the years of service he has given this city to make it a better place for all of us in Oneonta. Len Carson has the financial mind to work with the city departments in maintaining strong fiscal budgets for the city and growing the economic base within the city. Len has shown his strong character in supporting and protecting our local community and he will continue to do that as mayor.
Michelle Catan
Oneonta
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.