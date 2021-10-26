Jerry Madsen is running for representative for the towns of Butternuts, Morris and Pittsfield. I have known Jerry for decades and done business with him.
I have confidence in Jerry’s judgement, values and caring for our area. He has worked a public position with the Butternuts Highway Department for some 30 years as well as being deputy superintendent for part of that career. He has also run a logging and excavating business for decades.
I respect Jerry’s ability to care for our environment, our financial position and look out for our well being. He is one of us.
Bruce Beckert
Butternuts
