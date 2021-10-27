On Nov. 2, the citizens of Oneonta will elect our next mayor — an individual on whom we will entrust the responsibility of building upon our efforts to keep Oneonta’s housing, economy and quality of life moving forward. Mark Drnek is the one candidate who has demonstrated the ability to achieve real results.
Mark is the candidate who not only provided leadership during our successful Survive, then Thrive initiative, but also showed a willingness to roll up his sleeves and to do whatever it took. Mark is the candidate who led the team that developed a Plan for Police Reform — one which has been embraced by both our community and our Police Department. Mark is the candidate who has worked closely with both of our colleges to redirect student energy into positive community participation. Mark is the candidate who has consistently supported diversity and inclusion. And, Mark is the one candidate who, during the past 18 months, has consistently used his platform to promote safe COVID practices and to encourage vaccination.
We have come a long way these past six years, but the work has just begun. To continue moving Oneonta forward, we need a mayor who has successfully demonstrated the ability to achieve real results. That candidate is Mark Drnek. Please join me in voting for Mark for mayor of our very special city of Oneonta.
Gary Herzig
Oneonta
Herzig is the mayor of Oneonta.
