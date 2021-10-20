The comprehensive plan for Middlefield is up for review. Two candidates for Town Board, Peg Leon and Jennifer Pindar van Kampen, pledge to protect farms and rural life while encouraging small business growth as it fits the needs and desires of the citizenry.
Middlefield is the largest town in Otsego County by area, but the smallest by population, so its concerns are somewhat unique. Leon and van Kampen see broadband availability as critical for farmers, small businesses, low-income households and outlying areas.
Many of us know Jenn Pindar van Kampen as a dedicated teacher at Cooperstown Central School. She heads the history department and coaches girls’ varsity soccer. She is respected by both colleagues and students for her leadership, her organizational skills and her non-divisiveness.
Peg Leon has been an active resident of our community for more than 25 years. As an incumbent, Peg has experience and has shown willingness to work cooperatively toward solutions to town concerns.
We support Leon and Pindar van Kampen because of their decency and dedication to public service. More importantly, we support them for their policies that relate to improving the quality of Middlefield life.
We strongly urge our fellow Middlefield residents across party lines to vote on Nov. 2 for Peg Leon and Jenn Pindar van Kampen for Middlefield Town Board.
Bill Ralston and Robert Seward
Middlefield
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.