Please get out and vote for Randy Mowers on Tuesday, June 22, for town supervisor.
As a current town board member, I have had the opportunity to work with Randy for five years on the Town Board. Having worked with him on many projects, I can say Randy is an honest, dedicated hard worker that likes to get things done without lip service. Randy has Oneonta’s best interests in mind at all times. During his 10 years (he also served on the Zone Board for five years) serving the town, he has developed the relationships and knowledge necessary to be the next supervisor.
He needs your vote in this primary election to continue serving his, my and your hometown. I fully support and endorse him and hope you will as well by getting out to vote on Tuesday, June 22. Thank you.
Brett Holleran
Oneonta
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.