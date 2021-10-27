Arthur Weinstock is running for Middlefield town clerk. It is a job that requires attention to the details of budgets and contracts, and Arthur’s years of experience fits the bill precisely. No less important, he works well with people, is a team player, and brings fresh outlook to the task. He would be an excellent, positive addition to our Middlefield governing body.
Arthur pledges that he will be available and responsive to constituents and open to their concerns. This is something the community needs! He has been active in the community ever since he moved to Middlefield. He volunteers weekly at the food pantry, is on the board of the Cooperstown Concert Series and is a member of the Cooperstown Lions Club. He is employed as a customer service representative at the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
We urge our fellow Middlefield residents to vote Arthur Weinstock for town clerk. It is our chance to refresh.
Elmer Luke and Michael Stein
Cooperstown
