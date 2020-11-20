Among other things in his letter to the editor, Bret Romano cites president-elect Biden’s “razor-thin victory.”
Sorry, sir, but Donald Trump has already declared it to be a landslide. Remember, 306 electoral votes?
And, of course, Trump lost by nearly 3 million popular votes while Biden won by nearly 6 million. Now that’s a landslide!
Mr. Romano sees a Biden cabinet “filled with Cardi-B-List celebrities.” I’m not sure who or what Cardi B is but let’s look at just a few of Trump’s appointees: a Secretary of Education who wouldn’t know a public school from a public restroom; a Secretary of the Interior who believed his mission was to destroy the environment; and, of course, all the ones who either quit or were fired because they lacked Trump’s only job requirement: total and obsequious loyalty.
Hang in there, Mr. Romano, you’ll get used to honesty, integrity and character.
They’re really so bad, after all.
John Roesch
Fly Creek
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.