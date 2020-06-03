“Cornell to Divest from Fossil Fuels,”(Daily Star, 5/30) is good news when we desperately need it. The move complements decisions by some U.S. financial services firms to end the financing of oil and gas projects in favor of clean energy and transport investment. Unfortunately, here in New York state, National Grid is still pressing for increased gas infrastructure development.
This is the wrong strategy for the future. As communities gear up for reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s essential to understand how a carbon-dependent economy has failed us, exacerbating public health problems and climate change. National Grid does not have to be part of the problem. Indeed, National Grid’s claim that only new gas infrastructure can meet customers' needs is patently false. It is based on outdated information, as several studies by energy consulting firms have shown.
National Grid can and must take seriously its responsibility to support the climate goals outlined in New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. How is this to be done? Through energy efficiency, demand response programs that use a variety of incentives to control demand on the electric grid during peak use times, and reliance on renewable technologies such as heat pumps.
If we are to avert the most damaging consequences of climate change, we must demand that utilities such as National Grid be part of the solution.
Diane Matza
Clinton
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.