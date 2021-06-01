Can someone please tell me why evangelical Christians are being hit the hardest as victims of censorship and cancel culture? All we’re doing is preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ and obeying the Great Commission as recorded in the Bible. Evangelical Christians shouldn’t be ignored, silenced or censored when they teach and educate the public how to be saved and one day cross that finish line into heaven when Jesus returns.
But this unjust generation we live in is all about comfort, safety and pleasure — which is the underlying motive that determine the words, choices and actions of a world that has no interest in living by faith in Jesus Christ. I personally have been censored and canceled by most people most of the time on social media, especially Facebook. But every true evangelical Christian is guaranteed, sooner or later, to be censored and canceled by the world around them.
So God’s people are grateful to be part of Christ’s body that will never be dependent on social media or television or the internet. In fact, the good deeds we do in silence will always speak louder than anything we do in public. And the more we say, the less meaning our words seem to have. But the less we say, the more meaning our words seem to have.
So moving forward, and I want to encourage others with this too, let’s count it all joy when we are ignored, silenced and censored by the world around us. And walk away with a clear conscience knowing that we tried our best.
Jason Hewlett
Oneonta
