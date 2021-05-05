It is with profound gratitude that I received my second shot of the anti-COVID vaccination. It was administered at the Public Health office in Delhi. Most impressive was the beautifully executed routine in which the procedure was conducted. Thoughtful, orderly and with great kindness. I suffered no ill-effects from the injection, while some have, it would prove more than worth it to be protected from COVID-19 and its side effects.
My greatest fear has been the possibility of being an unaware carrier and inadvertently passing it on. It is my deepest wish that everyone become vaccinated, especially that it is now available to all adults. Please get vaccinated.
Sylvia Jorrin
Delhi
