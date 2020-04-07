We didn't wear masks. Why not? Because we heard they don't protect us? Because we were embarrassed, self conscious? Because we heard that it only helps if infected people wear them, and we don't want to be infected right?
What a chaos of ideas and impulses. And all perfectly natural. We are only human. But now we know. And we care.
And now we are wearing masks. And I hope now you will too. Wear a mask for me, I'll wear a mask for you, and for your parents and children too. Because if we all wear them, we all win!
Please wear a mask! Thank you! Just saying.
Peter Shulman
Oneonta
