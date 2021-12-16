Regarding New Berlin Mayor Peter Lennon and his tour of the Southern Tier: I have witnessed his lack of curiosity and knowledge about local government, and it is staggering, but not so is his urgent desire to claim shiny accomplishments.
What is curious is his rush to use the village of New Berlin as a stepping stone rather than a learning experience before running for Congress.
Remember, a political title does not imbue the holder with knowledge, leadership or wisdom. So what is going on behind the curtain? What advice is he receiving? Why now?
Let us have fewer inexperienced short-sighted unprepared politicians with covert agendas making uninformed claims and decisions. And more civic-minded curious thoughtful people running for this office as well as for other local, state and federal offices.
Michael Wesolowski
New Berlin
