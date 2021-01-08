I knew Bill Magee peripherally for many years. I have the pleasure of representing flower farmers (Greenhouse Growers) on the New York Council of Agriculture for several years. Assemblyman Magee was a huge asset to farmers across the state. The past year’s legislative changes regarding ag labor laws probably would have been quite different had Bill still been in the Legislature. A a Democrat, he was able to moderate the downstate influence of the party in both houses and was always a strong advocate for New York farm products of all kinds, but especially dairy. I do not know what will happen to his collection of ties, but they were indeed a long-standing trademark of his. We ware fortunate to have been represented in Albany by Bill Magee.
Mike Mitchell
Otego
