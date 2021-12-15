The state Department of Labor Farm Laborers’ Wage Board is considering lowering the threshold at which farm workers earn overtime pay from 60 hours per week to 40. The proposal was apparently put forth by New York City progressive politicians.
It is ironic that some of the people who are concerned about the harmful effects of climate change and also champion small farms, do not appreciate the result of this proposal.
If it is adopted, only large corporate farms will survive in New York state because our small farmers cannot employ more workers to avoid overtime or invest in more mechanization to allow them to adapt to the unpredictable weather expected from climate change.
Richard Blabey
Cooperstown
