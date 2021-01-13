Faso is not in office. He was beat. At no time did he speak out against any of the president’s bad behavior. No Republican of any standing did. None! This group will get no praise from me. They failed democracy. How typical of Mahoney to try to make them heroes!
Kathy Mario
Delhi
