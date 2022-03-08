“Refugees from Ukraine top 1M. UN votes to condemn war” (Daily Star, March 3) provides welcome news about the world’s rejection of Russian aggression. For too long Vladimir Putin has failed to act for the common good of his country’s citizens or of humanity at large.
Petrochemicals have given his regime the political and economic power behind the brutality of the Ukraine invasion. But we mustn’t ignore the West’s role in enabling this petrochemical-driven tyranny. Had we addressed the existential crisis of climate change 20 years ago, we would also have curbed Putin’s recklessness. He might even have been compelled to tackle his own country’s most dramatic environmental problem, the melting of the permafrost.
But we have seen that our elected New York Republicans have learned nothing from this history. In the U.S. Congress, Elise Stefanik calls for ramping up fossil fuel production. And in the state Senate, Republicans claim green initiatives will hurt consumers, refusing to acknowledge the enormous costs of climate disasters in their own backyards.
It’s time to oppose these shortsighted, knee-jerk reactions. New York State’s Climate Action Council’s plan calls for eliminating natural gas service in new buildings by 2024 and making home heating, cooking, water heating and clothes-drying appliances all-electric by 2030. These measures, together with greater reliance on wind and solar energy, will make New York state the climate leader it should be. Helping to free the world of petrochemical pollution and petrochemical despots is a useful bonus.
Bart Farell
Clinton
