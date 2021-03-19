It is imperative that we eliminate the filibuster. It has been used as a tool, most recently, by Mitch McConnell to cling to power and deter progress. It was used in 2013 to block background checks for gun sales. It was used during the 1960s to block civil rights legislation and, if not challenged, will continue to block voting rights, minimum wage bills, campaign finance reforms and other matters that are pernicious to our democracy. The only reason Mitch McConnell hasn’t already gotten rid of the filibuster is because he hasn’t needed to. He used his power in order to pack federal courts with judges who will overturn Roe v. Wade and declare the ACA unconstitutional.
Democrats won the majority, albeit a slim one, and should act on it. They promised Americans bold relief, increased access to voting and protecting our planet, among other issues. The only way of ensuring a democracy that truly works for all of its citizens is to act boldly and eliminate the filibuster.
Becca Brooks
Oneonta
