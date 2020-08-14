Filling out the census is not just about being a good citizen, it’s about our communities getting resources and representation. If you think that downstate dominates now, if we aren’t counted, we will lose representation at every level of government, putting even more decision-making power in the hands of folks outside our rural communities. And while I am all for finding common ground and working together, it’s easier to do so when power is more balanced.
The deadline to fill out the census is Sept. 30. That doesn’t give us much time. Only about 57% of New York households have filled out their census. Many of those who have not filled it out live in our communities. If we don’t catch up, when it comes to redrawing maps of representation and resource allocation, the money and the power will go to where the people appear to be. If we fail to be counted, we will fail to get our fair share for everything from education to health care to resources for our farmers. And we won’t have anyone to blame but ourselves.
Filling out the census is a way to make sure that rural communities have a voice in Albany and in Washington. You should have received a census ID and instructions in the mail. But even if you didn’t, or you can’t find yours, you can still fill out the census at https://my2020census.gov/app/intro/state. It’s very simple and takes just five minutes to fill out, so don’t put it off.
You have until Sept. 30 to fill out your census. That is a new development in the last few days, shortened from the former deadline of Halloween which seemed a more appropriate date since many upstate residents can’t think of anything scarier than downstate having even more domination in our lives.
Jim Barber
Middleburgh
Barber is running as a Democrat for the 51st State Senate District.
