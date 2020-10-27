Why is Biden hiding? With the election so close, Americans deserve to know exactly where candidates stand, or did the Democratic Party know of Biden's skeletons in the closet?
And thank God for COVID-19 so they could push early voting through fear before the facts came out.
We have Hunter Biden, who the FBI possessed his laptop since 2019, which is finally admitting it is investigating a money laundering scheme. Without the Post article surfacing, it would have been covered up. Social media, Facebook and Twitter shut down the Post's posts as offensive when it had the audacity to air its story on their sites. Strangely something offensive to Biden is censored while unfounded accusations, such as Russian collusion by Trump were constantly given the green light by social media and major media! Americans should demand a special prosecutor to get to the bottom of this as soon as possible so it doesn't get swept under the carpet.
My thought is that the Obama administration knew about this, the same as the Clinton scandals, and it is all about getting Joe Biden elected so Nancy Pelosi can evoke the 25th Amendment with Kamala Harris becoming president and fundamentally changing America as Obama tried to do. Big money has been trying to get Trump before he was elected as he would upset their business as usual, and he fulfilled most of his campaign promises. America's future is in your hands, so be sure to vote so your children's future is not a social one.
Edward V. Dawyot
Mount vision
