“Core values!” What “core values” are important to you? Ethical, moral and spiritual virtues? Honesty, integrity and accountability? These are tenets I’m sure you are, or have, instilled in your children/grandchildren.
Do the political/moral/ethical values reflected in Washington, D.C., reflect well with your values? If not, what stance are you taking, what voice, are you using, to object to their values.
Are you looking for those who do reflect your values, outside of church? If so, let me direct your attention to “Victory News” and “Flash Point.” Visit govictory.com/victorynews or govictory.com/flashpoint.
Fred Stock
Floral City, Florida
