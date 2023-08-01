I would like to publicly thank all those on the Delaware County Board of Supervisors who voted “yes” to moving forward as the sponsoring municipality for the reconstruction of the Bramley Mountain Fire Tower.
In particular, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Chairperson Tina Mole for her leadership and to Glenn Nealis, director of economic development, for his excellent work shepherding the project forward. I am also very grateful to the Economic Development and Department of Public Works Committee members and department staff members for their vision and willingness to collaborate to make the Bramley Mountain Fire Tower a reality. The partnership with the Friends of Bramley Mountain Tower will be a successful win-win for everyone involved.
The Bramley Mountain Fire Tower will not only benefit the Delhi community but will benefit all of Delaware County through the significant increase in tourism and economic activity it will bring to our region — not to mention the countless health, recreational and educational resources the tower will provide for those near and far for future generations.
I commend Mole, the Board of Supervisors and Nealis for their initiative to finding the way to say “yes” to this most important and beneficial project for all of Delaware County.
I hope to see you all at the ribbon cutting in 2024!
Barbara Jones
Delhi
