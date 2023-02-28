As a hiker of all six of the Catskill fire towers and many others, I know how much a fire tower adds to the hike. The views are fantastic, especially here in the Catskills. Once in the tower, a whole new world opens up because of its height.
As a retired teacher from the area, these towers provide education and careers to the public: physical education, English, topography, math, geography, geology, history, science, technology, the arts, the list is endless. Just look at a Catskill trail map (Google it) and most of these subjects have been applied. We don’t have a lot of factories here in the Catskills, but we have a wealth of nature waiting to be written about, measured, photographed, painted, explored and taken care of environmentally.
The Delhi Town Council voted 3-2 against proceeding with the fire tower. There has been a lot of work done by the Friends of the Bramley Mountain Fire Tower for four years. I can’t help but think: Please don’t look a gift horse in the mouth.
I believe it’s a great addition to the community and really hope the council will reconsider the vote in order that the people who have worked so hard on this project will see the tower come to fruition.
Finally, the capitalist in me knows it will bring in tourism because one usually frequents local establishments after a great hike.
Gail Black
Delhi
