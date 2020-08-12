County and local government are based upon two conditions. One is the creation of new taxpayers to help pay the increasing costs of government and improve the quality of life, the other is to balance spatial use for the benefit of those governed, by law and use of the judicial system.
Our elected leaders have the same rights of expression as everyone, except they tend to stand out more.
Otsego County now wants to increase the cost of living. The first thing in a fiscal crisis created by a pandemic is to decrease the costs of government first.
Do we really need two election commissioners, or an elected mayor with a professional city manager? In this temporary crisis, of course not.
All individuals in Otsego County are literal shareholders. The shareholders decide on Election Day or before with their feet, whether our county government is serving their interests.
Laws are important tools to be used by our public officers and residents to assure mutual safety and protect our personal and commercial interaction with each other. It may be necessary to have the county comptroller, who is actually the trustee of the county, to identify duplicative spending and services. Then let the voters determine the best alternatives to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Harvey Brody
Oneonta
