Fox Care Fitness closing has a hidden downside to the percentage of us who cannot just go to another gym.
Me and several like me can only exercise with the Therapool and were given physical therapy instruction on what to do when in there. We cannot go to endless PT to keep using the pool. Insurance does not allow that.
There are no other local options for a warm pool. It will be a huge loss for me, healthwise, and for many like me. There should be a way those of us with long-term issues can still use the Therapool. PT doesn’t use it often.
I’m very upset and very disappointed and don’t think we were considered in this.
Emily Phillips
Oneonta
