FoxCare Fitness is not just a unique, thriving presence in area health care and well-being, it also stands to continue as part of a booming national fitness industry if Bassett reverses course and keeps it open.
The first 18 months of the pandemic devastated in-person fitness facilities everywhere, but Americans have come through COVID more health-conscious than ever, and gym memberships are rising significantly. Thirty-nine percent of Americans now hold gym memberships and the fitness industry is predicted to grow by nearly 200% over the next five years, producing more than $400 billion in revenue nationally. Foxcare’s current membership, growing now even in the face of possible closure, is already producing more than $400,000 in annual membership fees alone as I figure it — what’s wrong with this, Bassett?
And where are local government and the business community? Eighty percent of those American gym memberships are from the millennial and Gen Z demographics — exactly the people we’d like to draw here and keep here. Poor marketing is widely recognized as one of the biggest obstacles to the success of fitness facilities. There has been NO marketing of FoxCare that I’m aware of. With proper marketing, from both Bassett and the chamber of commerce, FoxCare stands to be a significant money-maker for Bassett, in addition to furthering their mission and providing a vital service to this community. As it grows it will be a selling point for our area, and will help the local economy as well.
Ben Aldridge
Oneonta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.