Many have written regarding the planned closure of the Foxcare Fitness Center. It has been well documented that the center has been a lifeline to people as they undergo rehabilitation regarding injuries and failing health.
As stated by others, FFC serves as a wonderful facility for health maintenance and socialization. I wish to point out some of the many other benefits to individuals and the community that center provides.
The center also has been a lifeline for people who engage in a variety of competitive athletic activities. The members of FFC include people who compete in running, weightlifting and swimming competitions, as well as triathlons. Many members are also active employees in the area. Membership at FFC has improved the health and productivity of people in many professions.
The membership roles include active health care workers, police officers, firefighters, teachers, coaches, entrepreneurs and people who work at area service businesses. Participation at the center ensures that many members of the workforce engage in their jobs with greater energy and effectiveness. The community reaps the benefits of a healthier and better prepared workforce.
I am hoping that efforts are being made to find the funding to assist the facility. Perhaps changing FFC’s “for profit” business status to a “not for profit” status might yield additional savings and funding avenues? Maybe our elected officials such as State Assembly member Salka, State Sen. Oberacker and Congressman Molinaro could work with all involved parties in a win-win situation to secure government funding?
Finally, a dramatic push to increase membership needs to be made to help stabilize financing. I am certain that if FFC is shut down as a fitness center it will never be able to be replaced. The facilities are simply that unique, and the staff is simply that outstanding.
Steve Hornung
Oneonta
