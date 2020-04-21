As we are hearing in the news from Louisiana, Chicago and New York, people of color are disproportionally contracting and then dying from the virus.
This should be no secret or “grand” revelation to the educated public, researchers and governmental leaders. Centuries of racism, discrimination, diminished voting rights, squalid, over-crowded living spaces and schools, underpaid teachers, understaffed schools, poor access to quality health care, neighborhood food deserts, redlining, self-fulfilling school-to-prison-pipeline and neighborhoods adjacent to industrial and environmentally polluted air and water, are a perfect breeding-ground for physical illness and intellectual/emotional incapacities. Add to this, the existing reality that people of color are disproportionally working low-pay essential (at-risk) grocery, maintenance and health care service jobs, exposing them to the current virus.
Many years of research and tracking have revealed the “curve” depicting these long-standing societal and cultural pre-existing conditions amidst the poor and vulnerable. What we haven’t had is a concerted governmental and public-consciousness effort of trying to “flatten the curve.”
If there is a silver lining to come out of this virus, it is that these long-standing systemic economic health access and environmental disparities will have been again revealed and hopefully appreciated. Who will follow “this data” and do something about it? Administration after administration have lacked the courage to invest in the remedies for society’s benefit: universal health care, beyond $15-per-hour wage, universal family leave, affordable trade school and public college, universal pre-K, affordable child care, and increased wages and respect for the “maintainers” of society: parents, teachers, social workers, nurses, doctors, psychologists, maintenance and service personnel, and healthcare and child care personnel.
If a newfound appreciation for community and “we are in this together” can emerge, perhaps our democracy will be democratic and will save itself!
Sam Allen
Oneonta
