Oct. 13 is Seen Enough Tobacco Day, a statewide day of awareness that young people have seen enough tobacco marketing. As a member of Reality Check, a youth-led adult support program of Tobacco Free Communities Delaware, Otsego & Schoharie, I’ve learned how tobacco product marketing can be used to make tobacco look good to me and my friends.
The tobacco industry uses flavors to make their products more appealing to me. Young people prefer the sweet taste and sweet odors in flavored tobacco products because the flavors mask the harshness of tobacco, according to The Truth Initiative, a nonprofit organization focused on the issue of tobacco. I know my peers prefer fruit flavored products over tobacco flavored ones. I think it’s wrong that tobacco products are put in stores to look tempting to me when they’re deadly.
A Truth Initiative article on tobacco flavors says that youth even perceive “fruit-flavored and menthol-flavored e-cigarettes as less harmful than tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes.” Youth and young adults use flavored tobacco products more than other age groups. I don’t think young people would use these products if they did not have flavors.
The same article says, “In 2019, an estimated 4.31 million middle and high school students in the United States used a flavored tobacco product.” This is very bad because the biggest group that is targeted with flavored products are teens and they can kill them. I think tobacco companies should not put flavors in any tobacco product. I’ve seen enough tobacco and think that we should not have flavors in tobacco products anymore.
Vicky Poon
Oneonta
Poon is an 11th grader at Oneonta High School.
