My family did not approve of my attending a well-deserved senior citizen spring break in Daytona Beach. I reminded them that we elders do not party as the students do while in Florida.
I confirmed by belief that the southern state is superiorly run compared to New York.
Florida did not shut their businesses and schools for months on end the way New York did. The schools in Daytona have been fully open for months as the too-powerful teacher unions hold less sway there.
Gov. DeSantis has banned the leftist, racist propaganda known as critical race theory in Florida classrooms.
Florida’s unemployment rate is currently 4%. There is no state income tax and they spend half the money at the state level as New York’s politicians.
In spite of lesser spending, public services are excellent and Florida’s highways are superbly maintained.
The YMCA in Daytona Beach is fully open, excepting the sauna, and ridiculous mask-wearing mandates are waived for exercisers.
Upon returning north, Gov. Cuomo mandated a 10-day quarantine, sick or not. Florida has had far fewer coronavirus deaths even with a much higher senior population. Florida has no such onerous quarantines.
Hopefully Andrew Cuomo is punished for his coronavirus mismanagement, nursing home debacles, lies and harassment of women. Quarantine in a jail cell would be a just sentence for our governor, in my opinion.
My local acquaintances ask me why I don’t relocate to the Southern paradise. I respond that conservative voices of reason are badly necessary in big statists dominated New York.
Steve Broe
Oneonta
