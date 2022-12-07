As the Fly Creek Fire District election approaches to vote on three vacancies for fire commissioner, it is time the community became aware of events leading up to this election that have transpired in an attempt to sabotage the integrity of the current board.
The commissioners are volunteers working in the best interest of the taxpayers. Unfortunately, rumors are being spread in the community that the board is planning on raising taxes to purchase a new fire truck. NOT true!
It is imperative that several vehicles be replaced. Our first-due engine has been out of service multiple times this year. The district has spent an exorbitant amount of taxpayer money getting recurrent problems repaired. The oldest vehicle is 38 years old.
In 2016, the previous board raised taxes to buy a utility vehicle with an $8,500 plow which is barely used. Frivolous spending! Our ambulance should have been replaced first, then the engine, followed by the utility vehicle.
The current board, with the fire chief, recognizes the urgency and is looking at federal, state and FEMA grants as possible sources of income to purchase a “newer” used fire truck without raising taxes.
It is unfortunate that the previous board did not listen to the chief’s advice that these vehicles are old and can no longer be fixed with “Band-Aids.” There was no long-term financial plan by the past administration for capital reserve funds, which are placed on the ballot for the election on Dec. 13. The previous board was also advised that several vehicles were not pumping to National Fire Protection Association standards. Those concerns fell on deaf ears.
I encourage all fire district community members to come to the Dec. 8 meeting at 7 p.m. at the Fly Creek Fire Hall to learn more about the needs of their district.
Vincent Ruggiero
Fly Creek
Ruggiero is the president of the Fly Creek Fire Company.
