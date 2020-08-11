I was told that as of last week, only 50% of Otsego County residents had completed their Census forms.
If that’s correct, and we only have a short (and shortened) time to submit them, our county will suffer a significant penalty in government allocations to many, many programs.
We must wake up or suffer further financial hardships. It’s the least we can do for our own and our neighbors benefit.
Bob Parmerter
Schenevus
