I couldn’t be more grateful to Pastor Kaler Carpenter for forgiving me for the insulting things I posted against him and his outreach ministry, the Redemption Movement, a few years ago.
To make amends I have permanently deleted those comments from the Redemption Movement website, especially my refuted claim that Pastor Kaler has ““selfish ulterior motives,” and I have permanently deleted my entire Facebook account — which never worked for me anyway.
Likewise I am very grateful that Pastor Ken Zulkowsky has welcomed me back to his weekly Bible studies at Main Street Baptist Church, despite the many letters I’ve mailed to him and other churches over the year that had more than a few doctrinal errors and inconsistencies. I was also welcomed back by some old friends at this church, who surprised me with their forgiveness instead of sending me away.
It’s amazing, the level of grace and patience that both Pastor Kaler and Pastor Ken have had toward me over the years. I never saw it as harassment, but looking back with hindsight, mailing letter after letter to pastors and churches, and even strangers, expecting them to share my letters with the public, when they’ve already explained to me how and why the letters went against everything their church believes, was noting less than insanity on my part.
Except for opinion letters to The Daily Star, I will never write letters about the Bible or any other religious topic again.
Because this letter is also a public apology, since many people who don’t even know me have been receiving letters from me over the years, I’m asking everyone who reads The Daily Star to hold and keep me accountable to stop mailing people letters and to limit the things I write only to The Daily Star.
Jason Hewlett
Oneonta
