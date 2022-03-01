It was with sadness that we read about the end of the Pit Run.
The Parisian Foundation has been such a big positive part of Oneonta for nearly 30 years.
The foundation has awarded scholarships and supported important endeavors. In addition, it managed the Pit Run ever year.
The Pit Run became the defining fall event in the city, bringing runners, walkers, volunteers and the community together to celebrate the life of Ricky Parisian and the lives of friends and neighbors.
The planning and execution was perfect every year and that attests to the time, energy and effort that the Parisian family, board members and volunteers devoted to the cause.
We honor all of them, along with Ricky, as we say goodbye and thanks!
Betsey Ayer and Ed Macaulay
Oneonta
