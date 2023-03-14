I have been a member of FoxCare Fitness for many years. I believe the decision to close the facility should be reconsidered for the following reasons:
It is an extremely valuable asset to our senior community who rely upon it for essential exercise and fitness training.
All of the staff are personable, professional and extremely helpful and kind to all.
The psychological element of the social connection at classes and fitness activities is much-needed, especially after our years of pandemic isolation.
Private gyms in the area don’t offer the same benefits and environment
The YMCA is stretched thin logistically already (many classes are held off-site now due to lack of space); they don’t have the equipment or the pool space to accommodate all of our members.
Oneonta has been hoping to add many more residents (the Dietz Street Lofts as one example); a state-of-the-art gym and fitness center is an asset in attracting folks to relocate here.
The interface of fitness center and physical therapy facilities is an excellent marriage of services — PT patients benefit from exercising near the gym members in a spirit of camaraderie.
Emma Kirsch
Oneonta
