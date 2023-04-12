Bassett should reconsider its decision to close FoxCare Fitness.
Bassett's website has a link to its mission, vision and values, where it states its mission is to improve the health of its patients and the well-being of its communities. It also says that it aspires to be a model of excellence for health, creating remarkable patient experiences and better living, and that it values courage, unity, and excellence.
These types of statements are frequently empty platitudes that institutions use for marketing and fundraising. However, Bassett can point to FoxCare Fitness as evidence that isn't the case for Bassett. FoxCare Fitness is a shining example of Bassett putting its money where its mouth is regarding its mission, vision and values.
FoxCare Fitness without question improves the health of its members and promotes the well-being of the community it serves. It certainly contributes to any model of excellence and creates remarkable experiences for its members while promoting better living. On a daily basis you can find those who are courageously fighting to get or stay healthy. The staff are friendly and professional and create a friendly and supportive, open and inclusive environment that promotes unity and excellence for people from all walks of life and all ages.
For all these reasons FoxCare Fitness is the unrivaled premier fitness facility in the community. With a little effort and ingenuity it can increase membership, improve its revenue stream and continue to help Bassett achieve its mission. Be courageous, Bassett. Keep FoxCare Fitness open. Clearly, the threat of losing the facility has unleashed the passion and energy of the members to keep the facility open. Allow that new-found passion and energy the opportunity to make the facility financially viable. I am certain you won't be disappointed.
Bill Proulx
Oneonta
