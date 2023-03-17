FoxCare Fitness fills special need
Through cardiac rehab, I was introduced to FoxCare gym. The program changed my life after open heart surgery and Guillain Barre syndrome.
Graduating cardiac rehab Dec 12, I immediately joined with my husband, paying for a year with locker fees. I cannot stress enough how much this gym has changed my life for the better. Other gyms cannot do that for me or those like me.
FoxCare gym is safe for us. Like so many members, I have chronic illnesses that cause severe discomfort at regular gyms. FoxCare gym is our routine, purpose, safe haven.
I’m 53, with celiac, chronic nerve pain, anxiety, depression, no balance from GBS and a compromised immune system. Closing FoxCare gym has me circling the drain.
FoxCare equipment is spaced apart, most wear masks, we clean machines. Nurses and physical therapists available for questions add to safety. I have walls to hold onto for balance. They set it up for our safety. There are no good optional gyms.
Many are elderly or have illnesses. We can’t thrive at regular gyms. The gym will stay open for patients anyway. We’re begging you to let us remain. Membership will go up, people are coming back.
It’s our only social time. We encourage each other. It helps mind, body, spirit. There’s nowhere else members are this helpful, kind, considerate. Healthy people don’t understand us.
YMCA for me is free; yet I paid FoxCare. My pharmacy and cardiologist are there. The pharmacy will lose business if this happens.
Don’t take this away from us with illnesses, the elderly, the swimmers; we are also patients! We’re devastated.
Please don’t let money and profit be priority over special health needs.
Thank you for your consideration.
Suzanne Peterson
Oneonta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.