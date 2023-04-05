I have been visiting the Oneonta area since 2007, finally moving here when I retired in 2017 at age 60. While here, I would work out at FoxCare Fitness as a visitor, and when I moved here permanently in 2017, I joined as a member.
Unlike some members, I don’t have any major health needs — yet. I say yet because everyone will almost certainly need access to high-quality fitness programs at some point in their lives, whether to recover from surgery, accident, illness or to ensure continued mobility as they age.
As a lifelong — but recently sedentary — athlete, I begin working with FoxCare Fitness coach Dave Greene. I have worked with trainers over the years, and Dave ranks up there with the very best. His depth of knowledge of the human body and its mechanics continues to impress me. He is also clearly respected by members who have known him for much longer than I have. I have gained strength and mobility from my work with Dave, making everything I do easier, from international travel to getting a pan from a bottom cabinet. Working with Dave has profoundly bettered my life and health, an example of the level of professionalism and caring of the staff at FoxCare Fitness.
The FoxCare complex, providing doctors in all specialties, coupled with a facility such as FoxCare Fitness, offering cardio rehab, physical therapy and fitness, points to a health care system that is dedicated to a healthy community. I felt comfortable retiring to this area because of the health resources available as I aged. I feel less comfortable knowing that the priorities of Bassett do not include comprehensive wellness. The loss of FoxCare Fitness would mean a great loss to the current and future health of our community.
Linda Shuford Evans, Maryland
