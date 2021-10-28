Davenport Highway Superintendent Fred Utter has a passion for the residents of the town of Davenport. He works side by side with his crew every day. Fred is on the job long before everyone else, whether it is plowing, checking roads, trees, ditches and making sure the wood stove is warming the highway building.
Fred works within a tight budget. Does he want to do more? Yes but funds in his budget will only go so far. He has extensive experience in maintaining, purchasing and operating equipment.
The improvements to the town of Davenport are numerous under Fred’s supervision.
I’m asking you to please re-elect Fred Utter, who has proven to be a dedicated and responsible highway superintendent, on Nov. 2.
Kathleen Mami-Moore
Oneonta
