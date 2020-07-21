I was prompted to write this letter in response to the front page article "SQSPCA seeks help socializing feral kittens."
I am a home owner who would like to enjoy outdoor activities with my family and grandchildren. I used to love gardening.
Sadly wherever I plant or put down mulch, I can be sure to be greeted with freshly placed cat feces. Yesterday was especially revolting. Next to my rose bush, fresh cat poop was teeming with a swarm of more that 50 flies. (I took a photo and counted) The more I clean it up, the more I can be sure to be gifted by the neighborhood cats.
Cats are known to carry diseases that can be transmitted from cats to humans. Cat poop carries its own special amount of disease and contamination. Salmonella, intestinal parasites including Toxocara or roundworm and Ancylostoma or hookworm. Roundworm eggs and larva contaminate the soil and, if consumed, for instance when soiled fingers go into a mouth, cause a host of problems to internal organs, the central nervous system and the eye. Soil contaminated with hookworm larva causes a skin disease when the larva penetrate the skin. Then there are fungal infections transmitted by fungal spores dropped from the skin or fur, ringworm being the most common. And lastly the parasitic protozoal infections, Cryptosporidiosis, Giardiasis and Toxoplasmosis.
Why is it considered fine for cats to roam about, sit on neighborhood decks and porches, find outdoor places to snuggle in flower gardens or grassy places and freely poop and pee where they do not live. What recourse is there as a property owner? This problem that seemingly has no solution brings me to tears of frustration.
Penelope Cypress
Oneonta
