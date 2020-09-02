Way too often, the front page shows people endangering the rest of the populace by either not wearing masks in public, or even worse, wearing them improperly with the mask below the nose as in the Aug. 29-30 edition. I understand that your photos are candid shots and that this is what people are doing.
Photos help teach people what is important and what is right. That message, sent every time one of these photos is published, is that it’s OK to wear a mask below the nose. Adults should know better, although obviously they don’t. Children, however, look at the front page and might follow what they see modeled. Perhaps those photos would be better placed inside the paper.
Marjorie Smith
Unadilla
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.