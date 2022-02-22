The Delaware County Fair Board has requested that the Delaware County Board of Supervisors approve $425,000 from the American Rescue Plan funds to refurbish the Delaware County Fair. The board will vote on Feb. 23.
Absolutely ZERO public funds should be awarded to the Delaware County Fair Board until they ban the sale and display of the Confederate flag and other white supremacist symbols of hate. It is a disgrace that they haven’t done so before now.
We have heard people defending the Confederate flag, as if it represents a spirit of freedom and the old South. It actually represents the promotion of slavery and is the flag that was flown by those who defected from the United States of America. Those soldiers may have fought bravely, but they were traitors to our union and their flag has no place outside of museums, with accurate information of what that flag represented.
In 2020, Dr. Martha Pollack, president of Cornell University, advocated the removal of all Confederate flag merchandise from county fairs with which they are associated, stating, “The Confederate flag is a toxic symbol of the country’s racial history that sends a message that only certain people are welcomed and accepted at the fair.”
The state of Mississippi has removed the Confederate flag from its state flag.
NASCAR has banned the Confederate flag from being displayed at its events.
It is time, it is well past time, that the Delaware County Fair Board banned this symbol of hatred.
It is not enough to not be racist. We must be anti-racist. Delaware County needs to move to the right side of history. It is time, finally, to make the Delaware County Fair fair for all.
Barbara Kaplan
Delhi
