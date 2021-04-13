Having family in New York, I read The Daily Star and was sad to learn of the passing on March 30, 2021, a very famous New York native who died at the age of 90.
In the 1970s I was still in school and I only knew him from news coverage, which really didn’t dwell on anything except his role as the “mastermind” in charge of the Watergate burglary, which eventually brought about the resignation of then-President Richard Nixon.
Ironically, G. Gordon Liddy wasn’t even at the site at the time. However, due to his refusal “to talk” he spent more than four years in prison, which was commuted by another President Jimmy Carter, ironically a Democrat.
I had no idea that G. Gordon Liddy was born Nov. 30, 1930, and was a former FBI agent serving J. Edgar Hoover.
After his time in prison, Liddy rebounded. He became an author, Hollywood actor on such shows as “Airwolf” and “Miami Vice,” plus a nationwide syndicated radio talk-show. At first, I was not a fan of Liddy’s. I only happened to scan the radio dial in the car one day and happened upon a dignified voice who answered “callers” who asked a myriad of questions ranging from marriage advice (Liddy was married more than 50 years) to motorcycles to his trips to Jerusalem.
It wasn’t just a political show. I later met Liddy in five U.S. states; and over the course of a decade spoke to Liddy more than 1,200 times on-air and several times inperson. He dubbed me with the nickname “Travelin’ Jim.” The nickname remains and is the basis of my T-Star-J livestock brand.
Gordon Liddy had more virtues than flaws. He earned a doctorate and will be missed.
James A. Marples
Longview, Texas
