As a community college teacher for nearly 40 years, I’ve been able to witness the inspiring life journeys of many students. Most haven’t come from privileged backgrounds. Many have had to work, full or part time, throughout their college years. Many of those students have also had to juggle family responsibilities with their studies.
The aspirations of these community college students have varied. Some used their early years as a jumpstart to eventual transfer to a four-year school. Others re-tooled their maturity, leaving aimless high school years behind to discover what hard work and focus could earn them. Some had ambitions for professional careers; some wanted training for skilled technical jobs or an upgrade of their existing skills.
Community colleges are a place where small but profound miracles can and do happen — small only when looked at individually, but with great impact on society collectively.
President Biden’s hope to establish free community colleges didn’t happen. But our nation has recognized their importance, as has our congressman, Antonio Delgado. He joined Rep. Alma Adams to reintroduce legislation to strengthen the nation’s commitment to students in community college with the Gateway to Careers Act. Delgado recognizes that students with many external challenges have better chances to succeed in school when they have access to supportive systems such as child care, transportation and medical assistance. Furthermore, colleges that receive grants from the legislation would provide career counseling and establish relationships with workforce partners to enhance job opportunities for students. The Gateway Act acknowledges that the technical education segment of community colleges needs greater support. Thanks go to Congressman Delgado and other public servants for working to close the gaps in our system.
Tom Denton
Highland
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.